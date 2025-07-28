HOT & HUMID Start to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A HOT week is ahead with highs teasing the triple digits, but heat index values WILL be in the triple digits! Rain chances return tomorrow.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A warm night is head with lows dropping into the mid 70s and a mostly clear sky overhead.

MONDAY: Drink plenty of water! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values 100+. A Heat Advisory is in effect until Tuesday! Remember to take breaks indoors and check on your pets and neighbors. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we hit our peak high. Lows will drop to the mid 70s.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: HOT & HUMID! After Wednesday temperatures will be on the down slope, but rain chances will be increasing. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s as we head into the weekend. Rain chances will increase due to a “cold front” approaching.