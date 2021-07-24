Hot & humid week ahead

SUMMARY: We have settled into the dog days of summer across the region. Highs in the low to mid 90s, lows in the mid to upper 70s, and isolated afternoon storms will be the theme this week. Heat stress could become an issue in spots. Temperatures will slowly climb through the week into the mid 90s, with no major systems in sight to bring us any cooling relief anytime soon. Rain chances will also drop off into the week, so hot, sunny and humid days will be in store. We’ll also be dealing with wildfire smoke from fires out west that will lower air quality and keep our skies hazy and sunsets red.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Today looks to have the highest rain chances for the next 7 days, with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Otherwise, hot & humid under partly cloudy skies, with some haze from smoke as well. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Very warm and muggy night, some of us will stay in the mid 70s. Dense fog will likely be an issue for many places to start Sunday. Lows in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Very similar forecast for Sunday, with slightly reduced rain chances. Once again it’ll be hot, with feels like temps easily reaching the triple digits in the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s with scattered showers and storms.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Very warm and muggy night, some of us will stay in the mid 70s. Dense fog will likely be an issue for many places to start Monday. Lows in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY: Hot and humid to start the new work week. Things will dry out as the week goes on, and more sunshine during the day will mean hotter temperatures. Any storms will bring a nice dose of cooling relief. Storm chances start scattered for Monday and Tuesday, becoming isolated by Wednesday with only a few stray storms for Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb into the mid 90s across the area under partly cloudy skies, and we could be dealing with wildfire smoke high overhead each day. Lows will remain in the low to mid 70s, and any showers and storms will dissipate after sunset each day.

CONNECT WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM