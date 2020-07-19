The heat and humidity will continue for the upcoming week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values approaching 105 at times. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible through the week, but widespread rain is unlikely.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll see a few passing clouds tonight as temperatures fall to the mid 70s. It’ll be feeling mild and muggy overnight with calm winds.

MONDAY: The workweek will start out with much of the same weather as we’ve seen for the last few days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values closer to 105 in the afternoon. You can expect a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day with the chance of a very isolated shower or storm.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Hot and humid weather will continue for the remainder of the week with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s each afternoon. Chances for pop-up storms will increase slightly through the week, but still not everyone will see rain each day. Overall, rainfall amounts look to be less than half an inch across the area for the next seven days. However, if you’re lucky enough to see a quick downpour, it will help to cool you down a few degrees.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: As of now, the weekend is looking dry for the most part aside from a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram