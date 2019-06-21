FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Try to have access to fans and air conditioning. There is the chance that a shower or storm could occur north and east of I-22 with a dying storm complex at some point during the night but confidence is low.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Actual highs should be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values surpassing 105 at time. It’s going to be a summer sizzler so be sure to stay hydrated, stay in air conditioning, and keep an eye out on relatives a pets. There is a 20% chance of a shower or storm but we don’t anticipate any widespread activity in our area.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy area wide. Look for lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Another hot and humid day is on tap. Much like Saturday, highs should be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the 100s. There is just a 10% chance of a shower or storm.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Better rain opportunities exist as a storm system swings into the region. We’re going to keep rain chance in the 40-50% range. Highs should be a bit cooler but still seasonal warm in the upper 80s.

