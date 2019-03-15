Hot meals being served to tornado victims Saturday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Volunteers are still hard at work feeding those affected by last months tornado.

If you’re looking for a hot meal, some good company, and something to make you smile, this is the place to be.

At the intersection of 19th Street North and 7th Avenue volunteers are feeding folks from noon until 4 p.m.

Chicken is being grilled on the cooker, corn and other fixings.

Some of these volunteers have been out ever since the twister hit and they say they’re more than happy to help out.

“It’s been a joy out here to see the people come, enjoy the food, and come back the next day and tell us how much they enjoyed it,” said Emma Gillard.

“I was born and raised on this street, in the same area. We played ball there in the parks. We’re just trying to give back, so for everybody who don’t know, come get you a plate. It’s free,” said Thomas Reynolds.

The volunteers at this location will be handing out free meals once again Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.