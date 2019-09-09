Hot and Overall Dry, but Some Showers Are Possible

The heat wave continues with temperatures into the middle to upper 90s out there, with heat index values in the triple digits. Look for the chance for an isolated shower, but don’t hold your breath.



TODAY: Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s into the afternoon with light northeast winds 2-6 mph. An isolated shower is possible, with the best odds along the I-55 corridor. Don’t hold your breath though, I think most if not all will end up staying high and dry. Look for a mostly sunny sky through the day.

TONIGHT: Lows fall into the low 70s and perhaps upper 60s in a few places under a mostly clear sky. Winds remain light but turn from the south at 2-6 mph.

TUESDAY – FRIDAY: Temperatures stay toasty in the mid to upper 90s, with the heat index values likely above 100 each day in most places. We’ll keep our eyes open for an isolated shower each day, but no widespread beneficial rain is expected into the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine with a few clouds each day.

THIS WEEKEND: There’s a little bit of uncertainty on whether or not an upper level low pressure can form in the Gulf of Mexico and lift northward. For now, we’ll bet against it and keep temperatures in the low to mid 90s again with a partly cloudy sky and an isolated shower or two possible. If it does form though, it might mean better chances for rain and storms, more clouds and perhaps temperatures dipping into the upper 80s. This scenario would bring some much needed relief from the heat, but likely only temporarily.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK – NEXT WEEK: The latest trends suggest the heat won’t go far. Odds remain in our favor to continue having above normal temperatures, but we may end up bringing scattered showers and storms each day into the forecast as trends suggest above normal rainfall in the region. We’ll monitor.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains out at sea and poses no threat to the mainland United States. In addition, a pair of tropical waves are poised to move to the west towards the United States, but as of Monday morning have low odds of forming in the next 5 days. We’ll monitor.

