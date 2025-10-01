Hot Start to October

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It’s the first day of October and we are still dealing with summer weather. Our temperatures will remain above average throughout the next several days.

WEDNESDAY: Quiet and mild conditions in the morning will lead to a warm afternoon with a high temperature of 89. We do have the potential to see a couple of short-lasting showers this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Expect partly cloudy skies otherwise. Lows tonight will be in the low-60’s.

THURSDAY: Similar to Wednesday in terms of temperature, but we look to be rain-free on Thursday. Clouds will clear out of our area and we will be left with plenty of sunshine during the day.

FRIDAY: Rain-free and a little cooler! We will still be warm with a high temperature of 85, but it’ll feel slightly better than today and tomorrow.