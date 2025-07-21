Hot Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – For the start of the work week, rain chances will decrease with an afternoon pop-up shower and thunderstorm being possible. Highs will be in the mid 90s most of the week. Take plenty of breaks indoors and drink a lot of water! Heat index values will be close to 110 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid 70s for a warm night with a mostly clear sky overhead.

MONDAY: It will be a HOT start to the week. Highs will be in the mid 90s and some areas will reach the upper 90s! Humidity will continue to stick around. It will feel hotter than it is outside with heat index values in the triple digits. Remember heat safety tips!

MONDAY NIGHT: Copy and paste of Sunday night with lows dropping into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: The best way to describe the week…. HOT! Highs continue in the mid 90s before dropping into the low 90s for the weekend. Rain chances will stay slim. A pop-up showers and thunderstorm can not be ruled out in the afternoon hours, it will not provide relief from the heat though.