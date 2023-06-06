Hot summer temperatures continue into June

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are sticking to the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next several days. The afternoon rain chance will also be continuing, with a slight break in humidity coming on Friday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another mild and muggy night, as low temperatures only fall into the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will be staying partly cloudy through the rest of the night.

WEDNESDAY: Staying hot! High temperatures will be maintaining in the lower 90s. Expect to see a partly cloudy sky and be prepared for afternoon showers. Current rain chance is at a 20%. Overnight lows stick to the middle 60s.

THURSDAY: A bit of a copy and paste scenario, as high temperatures continue to make us all sweat. There will be a slightly higher chance of some afternoon showers and storms on Thursday, currently 30%. However, with a passing front, low temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 60s. Bringing down some of the humidity levels too.