Hot & sunny Saturday, evening storms Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Triple digit heat is expected Saturday ahead of a cooler start to next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 69 degrees. Calm winds.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and hot. High near 100 degrees! Heat index values as high as 105. Find a way to beat the heat!

SUNDAY: Not quite triple digit heat, but still hot. A mix of sun and clouds with highs near 94 degrees. A few storms will likely form during the evening and overnight hours as a front moves closer. Chance of rain: 40%

START OF NEXT WEEK: Monday will feature scattered thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s thanks to that front. Lingering showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: An area of unorganized showers and thunderstorms is moving through the eastern Atlantic. It has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression early next week. It’s still a long way away and we have plenty of time to watch it. There is no threat to the Gulf at this time.

Have a great weekend!