Hot temperatures and rain to begin the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be a quiet and calm end to the weekend here in Northeast Mississippi with some passing clouds and mild temperatures holding steady throughout the night. The weather pattern will not be staying so calm heading into the work week though! Heat begins to rebuild starting tomorrow, and the chance to see rain with a few thunderstorms increases by midweek.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s tonight with a calm wind. Most everyone will see a mostly cloudy sky tonight, but a couple of isolated showers could squeeze out overnight and early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW: Expect a cloudy start to the morning. The cloud coverage should begin to thin out by noon, but there is a chance for scattered rain showers to form in the early afternoon and lasting through the evening hours. In addition to this, temperatures will be on the rise again with highs in the mid 90s. Along with the hot temps and heavy humidity, heat indices could be up to 107 degrees tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our chance to see rain and some thunderstorms really start to pick up on Tuesday. As Beryl pushes northward through the Lone Star state and weakens, the south will see an influx of tropical moisture. Although we will not being seeing any direct impacts from Beryl here in Northeast Mississippi, we will get some rain out of it! Temperatures will slightly “cool” off into the upper 80s and lower 90s by midweek, but they will quickly ramp back up into the mid 90s by the week’s end.