SUMMARY: Hot & humid weather returns to the forecast as highs reach the mid 90s for the next few days. Chances for showers and storms will continue into next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm weather overnight, lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with chances for a few pop-up storms in the afternoon, although nearly everyone will stay dry. Highs in the mid 90s with heat index values over 100. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water if you plan to be outside.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: Chances for scattered showers and storms each day next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s through Wednesday and the lower 90s by the end of the week. Any rain will help cool things down temporarily. Lows will stay in the low to mid 70s.

