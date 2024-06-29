HOT temperatures with rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The humidity and heat continues for the rest of this evening and into tomorrow! Another warm and humid end to our Saturday with a few isolated showers. HOT temperatures return for tomorrow with a better chance to see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The heat does not let up going into next week with highs staying in the upper 90s!

TONIGHT – The heat continues through the rest of this afternoon with a few isolated showers in the mix. The humidity making it feel hot and muggy going into later tonight. Clouds continue to build into the region through the overnight hours and temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s tonight.

TOMORROW – The heat continues for our Sunday with a better chance at seeing some showers and thunderstorms in the evening. We remain under a Heat Advisory/Warning until 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values will be back into the triple digits tomorrow, so be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks indoors. Mostly cloudy sky conditions for tomorrow with rain starting to push in just after lunchtime and into the evening hours.

NEXT WEEK – We don’t see much relief from the heat as we look ahead into the next work week with highs staying in the upper 90s!