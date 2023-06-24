Hot This Weekend, Sunday Storm Chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid weather this weekend, with a chance for storms on Sunday.

TODAY: Dry and sunny. A nice day, but it’ll be hot. High near 92°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low near 71° with calm winds.

SUNDAY: Hot! High near 93°, with heat indices over 100° at times! Stay hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities if you can. We also have a risk for storms in the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts. These summer storm systems can be hard to forecast, so keep checking back for updates online and on social media. Chance of rain: 50%.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely Monday morning as a “cold” front begins to sag southward through the region. I say “cold” because unfortunately, it won’t drop temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday are dry and hot, with highs in the mid-90s. Then it looks like our first real summer heat wave will begin late next week. The ridge that’s been over Texas will shift eastward and sit over us for a few days. Dangerous heat is possible, and I’m currently forecasting temperatures near 100° on Thursday and Friday! Buckle up!