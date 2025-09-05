HOT Today, (1/5) Marginal Risk For Severe Storms Tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TODAY: The heat will be the main story for our Friday as temperatures are expected to reach into the mid 90s with feel like temperatures approaching past the 100 degree mark. Have that water bottle handy!

TONIGHT: A (1/5) Marginal Risk will be in place tonight as a cold front ushers in scattered strong storms. The main risk will be damaging winds but some storms can also bring the risk of small hail.



THIS WEEKEND: After the cold front pushes through Saturday morning, cooler and drier air will push into Northeast Mississippi dropping our highs down to the low to mid 80’s for the weekend and start of next week.