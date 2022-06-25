Hot Today, Hot Tomorrow, Heat Relief Next Week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying hot through Sunday, heat relief next week!

SATURDAY: Sunny and dry with a high near 98. Heat index values remain above 100!

SUNDAY: Clouds increase, staying hot with daytime highs reaching the upper 90s. A chance of stray showers in the afternoon, scattered t-storms are likely to develop Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: More bearable heat along with greater chances of rain. Monday’s high temp will land in the upper 80s with less humidity and scattered t-storms. Rain chances linger through Thursday with overnight lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Yay for a bit of heat relief!