Hot weather continues, October begins Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay near 90° or above into early next week. There is increasing confidence of a strong front by late next week.

FRIDAY: After some patchy morning fog clears up, we should see plenty of sun with highs near 90° in the afternoon. We got “lucky” yesterday with lingering cloud cover, but today should be brighter and warmer.

WEEKEND: More sunshine, more heat! Highs both days should top out between 89-92° w/a mostly sunny sky. Tailgating at the Junction and Grove will be toasty!

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts the week at 90° with continued sunshine. Heading into mid-week, heat levels back off slightly into the upper 80s as we await a strong front. Right now, this front should move through Thursday or early Friday with scattered rain. Behind the front, some briefly and substantially cooler air is expected!