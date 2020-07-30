Hotels are implementing new cleaning measures to stay virus free

Hotels are known for making guests feel right at home. Several hotels are implementing new cleaning measures to keep their guests and employees safe from COVID-19.

OKTIBBEHA & LOWNDES COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI)- Your stay in a hotel might be different during your next vacation.

Hotels are known for making guests feel right at home. Several hotels are implementing new cleaning measures to keep their guests and employees safe from Covid-19.

“We’re doing, we feel, everything that we can to make sure the environment is free of virus,” said Hotel Chester owner, David Mollendor.

Mollendor says there’s a new way to disinfect rooms.

“We clean it the day after someone checks out, then we wait 24 hours after it’s cleaned and sanitized. On the next arrival day, we sanitize the room a second time,” said Mollendor.

Staff members must wear masks and gloves before going into a room.

“If it’s a 2-day stay, they will no get room service the second day. If it’s a 3-day stay, most people don’t want to have room service for the whole duration of the stay,” said Mollendor.

Hyatt Place in Columbus is following a similar protocol.

“Our housekeepers mainly have to wash their hands every time they go into a room. We have them wear masks and wear gloves. None of the guests are allowed in the room with them,” said manager Emmanuel Johnson.

Johnson says it’s vital they follow the routine to a tee.

“The dirty towels that the guests have, we give them bags. The guest put them in the bags and the housekeepers will either get them in the morning time when they come in and clean the room or when come and get them in the afternoon. Also, we distribute fresh towels in the bag so there’s no contact involved,” said Johnson.

To keep the low-risk, there’s a limit of one person in the gym and eight people in the pool.

“If someone doesn’t care, they can ruin the hard work of someone else. We try to give our customers space and all the information we think they’ll need to navigate the building and the area. We try to not interact with them unless they need us,” said Mollendor.

These hotels will continue to follow their protocols until further notice.