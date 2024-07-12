Hotter days continue into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend to near 100 degrees by Sunday with limited hope for rain.

FRIDAY: Expect a mostly sunny and HOT day with temperatures in the mid to possibly upper 90s by afternoon. Light and variable winds won’t help the heat much, but at least humidity levels remain in check.

WEEKEND: The warming trend continues, as afternoon highs push to near 100° Sunday. Moisture slowly returns as well, and we may squeeze out a shower or two Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Highs stay near 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday as rain chances stay fairly low. There continues to be a signal in forecast models of a weakening front approaching the area by Wednesday, which hopefully increases rain coverage Wednesday into Thursday.