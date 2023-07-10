Hotter temps with a chance for rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After the weekend storms, hotter air is moving in. Temperatures this week are expected to be back in the 90s, with warm nights staying in the 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy for our Monday night. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some patchy fog may be possible, with the higher humidity.

TUESDAY: A very sunny day! Cloud coverage will be minimal (if any) for Tuesday, meaning lots of sun is expected to shine down. High temps will be in the lower 90s, bringing back the heat. Low 70s are expected for the temperatures late night/early Wednesday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will continue warming into the middle 90s, with the heat index likely over 105 degrees Thursday to Saturday. Continue your summer and heat safety by staying hydrated and layering on the sunscreen! There will also be an active chance for rain showers and thunderstorms to the west and northwest, which could shift into the NE corner. It’ll something we’ll watch each day, to see the risk of stronger cells moving in.