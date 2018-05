PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning four-vehicle crash takes the life of a Houlka woman.

Troopers responded to MS 15 near Algoma in Pontotoc County around 5:15 am Wednesday morning.

Shanika Smith, 32, was travelling south bound in a 2001 Toyota Camry before reportedly crossing lanes and hit three different northbound vehicles.

Smith died from her injuries at the scene.

No one else involved was injured.