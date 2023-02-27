House Bill 1125 to ban gender reassignment procedures for Mississippians under 18

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is signing a bill banning gender reassignment procedures for some Mississippians.

House Bill 1125 bans the procedure for those under the age of 18.

The governor is expected to sign the bill Tuesday.

House Bill 1125 also prohibits public funds or tax deductions for gender transition procedures and stops Medicaid from covering gender transition-related care in the state.

Law Makers have introduced 31 anti-LGBTQ bills.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter