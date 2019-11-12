House Democrats announce 5 new open impeachment hearings

- Advertisement -

Washington — House Democrats unveiled a new slate of witnesses scheduled to appear in public hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry next week, with eight officials set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee over the course of three days.

The committee will hold two hearings on Tuesday, November 19, and two on Wednesday, November 20. A single hearing will be held on Thursday, November 21.

These officials are scheduled to appear:

The testimony from these eight officials will come after three others are scheduled to appear this week, bringing the total number of officials set to testify publicly to 11, out of 15 witnesses who have testified behind closed doors.

The first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry will kick off on Wednesday with testimony from Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, a top State Department official. Both raised concerns about an apparent effort by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and other U.S. diplomats to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations into the president’s political rivals.