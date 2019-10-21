House Democrats to introduce election interference bill — live updates

Commentary: The quiet voices stepping forward with a loud warning

Key facts and latest news

Democrats in the House say they plan to introduce the “SHIELD Act” to crack down on foreign election interference.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney contradicted comments from last week about the delay in aid to Ukraine.

On a July call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Trump urged Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Washington— Democrats in the House are planning on introducing a bill to combat foreign interference in U.S. elections as three House committees continue the impeachment probe.

The “SHIELD Act” would require campaigns to report any offer of assistance from a foreign government and restrict the sharing of information between campaigns and foreign governments, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said.

Over the weekend, the White House continued to try to walk back acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s comments from last week tying a delay in aid to Ukraine to the country’s willingness to cooperate in a Department of Justice investigation.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Mulvaney insisted the delay in aid was only related to the Ukrainian government’s willingness to fight corruption, and the level of contribution from other European powers. But on Thursday, Mulvaney told reporters at the White House that the country’s cooperation with a Justice Department probe also factored into the decision to withhold the aid, which was eventually released.

Even before his press conference last week, Mulvaney was facing skepticism about his handling of the White House’s response to the impeachment probe from current and former officials.