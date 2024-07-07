House fire in Columbus causes major damage to interior of home

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a house fire on the morning of Sunday, July 7 on 105 Gaylane Drive.

The house received major damage, only on the interior, in a bedroom and a bathroom.

Columbus Fire and Rescue suspects the cause of the fire was due to an unattended candle.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

