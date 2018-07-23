House fire in Neshoba County kills three

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State authorities continue to investigate a fire that killed three people in Neshoba County over the weekend.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell says the owner of Clay Young Chicken Farms called 911 early Saturday and reported a fire at one of the houses on his farm.

According to our statewide news partner, WTOK, the chicken farm is located near the Newton County line on private property.

Firefighters discovered the three bodies inside the house.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This post contains contributions from our state-wide news partner WTOK.