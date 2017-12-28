House Fire In Mooreville

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A family of 17 is devastated after their home near Mooreville is destroyed in a fire.

Around 6 this morning, December 28, the family reported their house on County Road 1178 was on fire.

Shortly after, the roof caved in and now only a few walls remain standing.

It’s reported that a wood fire led to the house burning down.

The Landmark Pentecostal Church on 2826 Highway 178, near Tupelo, is accepting donations for the family.

They’re taking in food, clothes, blankets, and diapers size 3 and 4.

We’ll be following up with the family and church members tomorrow.