House Fire in Van Vleet Under Investigation

CHICKASAW CO, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Chickasaw County escapes a house fire just in time.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen for miles in Van fleet, around 5 A.M., Thursday.

According to Chickasaw County Fire coordinator, Jonathan Blankenship, a family was inside the home at the time the fire broke out.

The family escaped with only the clothes on their backs, and got out just before the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Two cars were also lost in the fire.

Okolona, Houston, Southeast, Van Vleet, and the Rhodes Chapel Fire Departments responded to this blaze.