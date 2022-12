House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening.

The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned.

Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the outside of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

