Housing uncertainty rises as unemployment bonus benefits end

Soon there will be less money from unemployment but the bills ,including rent, will continue. This is the last week the $600 unemployment benefit checks will be disbursed with several families already facing evictions.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss.(WCBI)- Many Americans and north Mississippians are scared right now. Some jobs have started back but others haven’t.

At the Aberdeen Housing Authority, Executive Director Denise Dobbs says staff members are trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“Especially now, for those that need help, we are allowing them to defer their rental payments, extended out at least to 12 months. If they need it, if not, we can shorten it down. However, we can accommodate the residents. That’s what we’re doing,” said Dobbs.

Dobbs says rental criteria hasn’t changed but the agency is double-checking paperwork.

“We have to do some things a little extra to get someone moved in now but as far as criteria, nothing has changed. We’re going to try to work with them, as much as possible. We are going to look at everybody on a case to case basis to allow everybody to keep their homes,” said Dobbs.

Housing manager Debbie Mahany says due to the pandemic, a few tenants are facing the fear of losing the place they call home.

“We’ve had 10 families out of 109 that faced hardship. We’ve worked with eight already and our team got them situated. All the landlords should try to accommodate them somehow. You know, please give them a chance to partial rent, a quarter of their rent. It’s just not fair to throw someone out of their house,” said Mahany.

Co-Owner of Crye*Leike Properties Unlimited, Hilbert Williams believes it’s an issue that will continue to grow.

“I’m pretty sure that’s all over the nation and it’s sad cause some of these people are getting their extra check every week. The actually really have the money to pay rent,” said Williams.

September is when these rental agencies believe most people will be in dire need.

Williams says some of the strain on the housing market could be avoided.

“Those people were making their car payments, rent payments their phone bills, so there is a small group that took advantage of that bill, that COVID-19 bill, but the vast majority of the people have not,” said Williams.

Tenants should contact their landlords to see if a payment plan is available.