Houston Alcohol Vote Could Be On Way

HOUSTON (WCBI) – Houston voters are about to be asked to decide if they want beer and liquor sales in the city. Chickasaw Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson says a group of businessman informed him of petitions being circulated asking for a vote. If just over 500 signatures are gathered,the board would have to hold a referendum. Johnson adds it would actually be two votes one for the sale of beer and the other for the sale of wine and liquor. Johnson stresses his involvement is as a private citizen and not in his role with the Foundation. WCBI will have more on this story Friday.