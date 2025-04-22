Houston candidate arrested for driving under the influence

HOUSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 56-year-old Hubert Hamilton was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on April 18. The arrest occurred on Airport Road in Houston.

The Sheriff’s Department told WCBI Hamilton was charged with DUI second, Disorderly Conduct, failure to comply with a police officer, Resisting arrest, and no insurance.

Hamilton made bond and was released Saturday.

Hamilton tells WCBI his attorney will have a statement soon regarding the incident.

