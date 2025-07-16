Houston Fire Dept. hosts annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
Fire Chief for the Houston Fire Department and Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship says this is a fierce competition among emergency services, but it’s also a fun way to get people to donate blood.
Blankenship says they need people to come out and donate blood.
“It’s all for a good cause, that’s what we’re about. That’s what our jobs are anyway. It’s helping people, and that’s what we’re doing again today.”
The blood drive was through Vitalant.