Houston Fire Dept. hosts annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Houston Fire Department hosted its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Fire Chief for the Houston Fire Department and Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship says this is a fierce competition among emergency services, but it’s also a fun way to get people to donate blood.

Blankenship says they need people to come out and donate blood.

“It’s all for a good cause, that’s what we’re about. That’s what our jobs are anyway. It’s helping people, and that’s what we’re doing again today.”

The blood drive was through Vitalant.