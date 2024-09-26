Houston gathers together to celebrate first responders of the REH

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a celebration for the people who provide medical care to the residents of Houston.

Progressive Health of Houston invited first responders and staff to lunch to celebrate the designation of REH. That stands for Rural Emergency Hospital.

The REH operates for the purpose of providing emergency department services, observation care, and other outpatient medical and health services.

These hospital designations were in response to hospital closures in some rural areas and the loss of much needed services.

Progressive Health of Houston fills those needs for their local residents.

