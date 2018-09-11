Houston High student falls ill and dies following football practice

HOUSTON (WCBI) – A 15 year old Houston High school football player and student is dead after becoming ill following practice. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says the young man came to the NMMC emergency department around 8 Monday evening and passed away about 3 hours later. Green says she is sending the body for an autopsy to help determine the cause of death.

Green says she cannot release the young man’s name at this time but Houston school administrators have identified him as 15 year old William Anderson. Counselors have been contacted and made available to students and others impacted by the sudden death.