Houston makes final preparations for annual Homecoming

Celebration to feature parade, veteran recognitions, fireworks and other family friendly attractions

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – It takes a lot of planning and advanced work to pull off Houston’s Homecoming Celebration, but CDF VP Kirbi Dendy said it is all coming together.

“It is one of our largest stand-alone events. We have a huge concert, kids parade, fireworks, food trucks, face painting, glow sticks, you name it, we’ve got it,” Dendy said.

This year’s Homecoming takes place on June 28 on Houston’s historic town square.

Lisa Callahan is a manager at Factory Connection. She said the annual Houston Homecoming is great for the town and local businesses.

“We have lots of families come in, who have families here, and we have people come here in general to get a hometown feeling, we always have lots of new customers come in, and it is always fun to talk to new people, find out where they are from,” Callahan said.

Houston Homecoming is always a big deal for locals, out-of-town visitors, and businesses, and this year, organizers are issuing a challenge.

“We want to encourage everyone to invite three people to Houston Homecoming, who normally wouldn’t come, and that means you too, Allie! We are expecting people there,” Dendy said.

So grab a chair and meet on the square for Houston Homecoming 2025.

It all kicks off at 5:30 pm on June 28 with a kids parade, and wraps up with a fireworks show that night.

