Houston Man Charged In Stabbing

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect in a Tuesday morning stabbing in Houston is officially charged.

Sammy Wofford made his first appearance before a judge in Chickasaw County Wednesday morning.

Wofford is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged incident happened just before 10 o’clock Tuesday morning on Talitha Street.

Wofford is accused of stabbing Zacchaeus Davidson in the back.

According to Davidson, the incident stemmed from Wofford stealing his car.

Wofford’s bond has been set at 50 thousand dollars.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections currently has a hold on Wofford.