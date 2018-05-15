Houston man recognized for 50 years of service

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A branch manager at a company in Houston is celebrating 5 decades of service.

David Nelson is celebrating 50 years with Leggett & Platt.

He started back in 1968.

Nelson’s family along with dozens of current and former employees came out to the Houston plant for dinner Tuesday.

Nelson was awarded a plaque and is the first recipient of the Leggett & Platt Commemorative Coin.

Nelson says he’s built a lot of memories with the the company over the last 5 decades.

“I love it. I just love it. Great company to work for and working with a lot of great people. I came here at 17 years old, May the 15th, 1968 with no fanfare. I would have been okay with no fanfare today,” Nelson said jokingly.

Nelson says he’s thinking about retiring at the end of the year.

Five other employees are getting ready to celebrate a major milestone as well.

In November, W.C. Glaspie will celebrate 50 years with Leggett & Platt.

A few others will soon hit that mark.

Phyllis Wilson and Joel Below have worked for the company for 45 years.

Joel Grice 46 years and Willie Moore has been with Leggett & Platt for 47 years.