HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Houston high school has hired Itawamba AHS offensive coordinator Baylor Dampeer as its next head football coach.

In three seasons with the Indians, Dampeer’s offense averaged 34 points per game.

- Advertisement -

Dampeer replaces former Houston head coach Ty Hardin, who was hired as the head football coach for Tupelo on May 5th.

The Daily Journal was the first to report the news.