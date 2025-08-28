Houston Police give reminder after an argument leads to a shooting

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Houston Police Department is reminding parents to be aware of what their children are doing, following an incident overnight.

Police responded to a shots-fired call involving an argument among juveniles.

This is an ongoing investigation. Due to the nature of the case involving juveniles, only limited information is currently available.

Houston’s Public Information Officer released a statement asking parents to “ensure your children are not in possession of anything they should not have, especially on school grounds.” Adding ” Help us by practicing patience and caution in school traffic so our officers can dedicate their attention to providing extra security at our schools.”

