Houston police need help identifying grey Nissan involved in shooting

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Houston police are hoping someone can identify a car that could lead them to a killer.

Investigators released a picture of this gray Nissan earlier today and believe it was used in a deadly shooting.

Police Chief Billy Voyles says the homicide happened on Monday night at 368 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

There are persons of interest in the case but no arrest has been made.

40-year-old Robert Cox of Tallahatchie County died at a Tupelo hospital.

If you know who this vehicle belongs to or the house in the background of the picture, you can call Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers anonymously.