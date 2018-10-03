Houston Residents React to Jim Hood’s Announcement

CHICKASAW, Miss. (WCBI)- The public came out in droves to show their support of Jim Hoods Announcement.

Reactions to Hood announcement appeared to be positive from those in attendance.

- Advertisement -

The look forward to see how Hood’s race goes.

Those gathered had many concerns of their own.

After hearing Hood’s speech, many people say he addressed their problems.

Education seemed to be on the forefront of everybody’s minds.

“Would really love to see more focus on education and not just say that you’re gonna focus on education like many people in the past I’ve done but putting forth the effort and like the financial aspect to it,” said Lily Coply.

“Well first keeping people in Mississippi I have two teenage sons that I would love to be able to see progress in our own state I don’t want to see the move away I want them to grow right here in their hometown,” said Vera Easly.

Many were excited to hear Hood say he was putting Mississippi families first.