Houston Schools remember fallen student

STATEMENT FROM HOUSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

HOUSTON,MS: Houston School District suffered a tragic loss Monday, Sept. 10, when Houston High School student and football player William Anderson passed away.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Houston School District go out to the Anderson family. William was a wonderful young man who was known for his contagious smile. He will be greatly missed by the entire Houston School District family, especially his friends and teammates.

Grief counselors were on hand at both Houston High and Middle Schools Tuesday, Sept. 11, to help students, teammates, and friends deal with the tragic loss of William.