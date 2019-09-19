Houston students celebrate state test scores

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in Houston were awarded for how well they scored on last year’s state tests.

Houston Upper Elementary students had a special ceremony Thursday celebrating their academic achievements.

Students that scored the highest on the state exams got prizes ranging from money even drones. The PACE organization is part of the Create Foundation which makes the celebration possible.

There were so many kids to celebrate the school held three different award ceremonies.

