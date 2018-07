PALMDALE, CA (WCBI) -They’ve done it again. For the 16th time Houston High School’s Sundancer Solar Car team has finished first in the Solar Car Challenge.

The crew crossed the Finish Line at the Palmdale, California City Limits Monday afternoon.

The Sundancer team logged just over 790 miles between Palmdale and the starting line in Fort Worth, Texas to capture first place in the Advanced Division.