How nominees can qualify for local elections

Candidates for office in city elections can qualify now with their local city clerk, but there are certain qualifications.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)-Candidates for office in city elections can qualify now with their local city clerk, but there are certain qualifications.

Those running for office must register as a political party candidate or as an independent.

- Advertisement -

Candidates have to submit a qualifying statement of intent by February 5th and party nominees must pay a $10 qualifying fee.

“Well the primary qualification at the municipal elections is you have to have a 2 year residency; you have to be a resident/citizen for 2 years in the municipality, West Point in our case here, otherwise, a qualified elector” said Mayor Robbie Robinson of West Point

“No educational requirements or anything like that being a qualified elector is one who’s registered to vote” said Robinson.

The first annual report of all candidates will will be posted January 29, 2021 for Clay County.