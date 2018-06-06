How to watch the 2018 Belmont Stakes

It could be history in the making Saturday at the 2018 Belmont Stakes. Justify, the clear favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, hopes to become the 13th horse to claim the title of Triple Crown winner in the 150th running of the famed Belmont Stakes in New York this weekend.

2018 Belmont Stakes and Justify’s Triple Crown attempt

If you can’t make it to Belmont Park for the third leg of the Triple Crown, you can watch the broadcast on NBC TV or stream it online. Here are all the details you need to watch the Belmont Stakes:

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Saturday, May 5, 2018 Post Time: 6:37 p.m. ET

6:37 p.m. ET Track: Belmont Park

Belmont Park Location: Elmont, N.Y.

Elmont, N.Y. Online stream: FuboTV (free trial), NBC Sports app (subscription required)

FuboTV (free trial), NBC Sports app (subscription required) TV channel: NBC local station

Belmont Stakes track conditions and weather forecast

Belmont Park is a 1.5 mile dirt track, the same type of surface as the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course. The Belmont is the longest of the three. The weather was wet and the track muddy for both of the previous races in Triple Crown this year.

The current forecast for Saturday in Elmont, on New York’s Long Island, calls for a 50 percent chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Justify has thrived in the wet conditions for the previous two races, even in the wake of a flash flood warning in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby.

Horses, post positions and odds

Here is the complete field for the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes, sorted by post order. Horse odds are current as of Wednesday, June 6.

Justify (odds: 4-5) Free Drop Billy (odds: 30-1) Bravazo (odds: 8-1) Hofburg (odds: 9-2) Restoring Hope (odds: 30-1) Gronkowski (odds: 12-1) Tenfold (odds: 12-1) Vino Rosso (odds: 8-1) Noble Indy (odds: 30-1) Blended Citizen (odds: 15-1)

Post position 1 has produced 23 winners, more than any other position at Belmont. Fifteen winners have started from either post position 3 or 5. Justify won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness from No. 7.

What do horse racing odds mean?

In odds listings, the first number is the amount of profit made for a bet in the amount of the second number. For example, Justify’s 4-5 odds means a $5 bet will pay out $9 – $4 in winnings plus the original $5 bet.

Full list of Triple Crown winners

The first winner of Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing was Sir Barton in 1919. There have been 12 horses who have won all three races. The most recent was American Pharoah in 2015. Only 52 horses have ever won more than one race.

Will Justify become lucky number 13? Here are the Triple Crown winners to date: