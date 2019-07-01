How to watch USA vs. England World Cup semi-final

The final four teams are set and the United States Women’s National Soccer Team are heading into the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The U.S. women face England Tuesday after beating France 2-1 last week. The winner of Tuesday’s match will play for the Women’s World Cup on Sunday, July 7 against the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Netherlands and Sweden.

How to watch the women’s World Cup semi-final

What: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Teams: England vs. United States

England vs. United States Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET On TV: Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish)

Fox (English), Telemundo (Spanish) Online Stream: FuboTV – start a free trial

2019 Women’s World Cup Bracket

At this stage of the tournament, each of the final four teams have two remaining games. Semi-final winners move on to play each other for the World Cup final. The semi-final losers play to determine third and fourth place.

Can England beat the U.S.?

England won all three of their group stage matches to finish first in Group D. In the knockout rounds, they’ve bested both Cameroon and Norway by a 3-0 scoreline. The U.S. has faced arguably more difficult opponents facing Spain and France to arrive at the semi-finals.

The Lionesses of England have only made it past the quarter-finals in one prior World Cup. In the 2015 tournament, they fell 2-1 to Japan in the semi-finals, finishing third overall. Had they beaten Japan, they would have played the U.S. in the World Cup final. (In the end, the U.S. women beat Japan to win the World Cup.)

Over the past two years, the United States and England have met only twice — both in matches during the SheBelieves Cup. The U.S. won 1-0 in their 2018 match, but England drew the U.S. 2-2 this year en route to their first SheBelieves Cup title.

Women’s World Cup Golden Boot award

The race for the Golden Boot — the 2019 Women’s World Cup leading scorer competition — is very tight. Four women are tied with 5 goals each. They are:

Alex Morgan (United States)

Megan Rapinoe (United States)

Ellen White (England)

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Alex Morgan scored all of her goals in the first match against Thailand, but has not scored again since. Megan Rapinoe scored two each against both Spain and France in the last two U.S. matches. Ellen White’s goals have been more spread out; she scored three during the group stage matches and one in each of England’s previous knockout stage outings.

Australia was knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16, so Sam Kerr has no chance of winning if any of the other three women scores over their next two matches.

USA vs. England odds and prediction

The defending World Cup champion U.S. women are the favorites. The latest USA vs. England odds are -120 in favor to the U.S. The negative money line means you would have to bet $120 to win $100. England is the underdog with +350 odds, meaning a $100 bet would win you $350.