HS BASEBALL: East Union rolls past Pisgah 10-0, one game away from 2A state title

Jon Sokoloff
HS Baseball: East Union rolled past Pisgah 10-0 to take a 1-0 series lead in the 2A North Half Final. The Urchins will visit Pisgah Friday at 6, if they win they will advance to the state title.

 

