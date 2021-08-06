HSFT stop #40: Columbus Christian Academy

STEENS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Christian Academy has a new regime after 2020 was a season to forget. They finished the year 1-10 and lost every game by double digits.

“Last year we hardly played as a team,” senior linebacker, defensive and offensive lineman Lahndon Townley said. “Everyone wanted to out-do each other. If we come together and play for God we have a chance this year.”

“We were just not right,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Caleb Farlow said. “We’d get down real easy. This year we have a bunch of leaders.”

One of those new leaders is head coach Rusty Mason. He’s entering year one as the Rams’ head coach. Mason has 15 years of coaching experience, he had the same title at three different Alabama high schools. He’s up for the challenge

“You go through a process as a young coach of learning things. You develop patience and hopefully I have learned and can draw from those things. I am excited for our program,” Mason said.

“He’s doing a wonderful job. He had D1 kids come through his schools and the way he’s coaching us up, I think we will be good,” Townley said.

“He changed everything in a good way. He really helped us one-on-one and worked with the players with our specific faults and all that stuff,” Farlow said.

Mason is implementing the Air Raid offense for the Rams. His team is junior-heavy with 12 players in the 2023 class.

“A year or two into this we will be more experienced. Learning the ropes is big for us. Our big, skilled O-line guys are exciting. You always feel good if you can move guys there. We’ve got skill guys I am excited about,” Mason said.

Mason doesn’t think the Rams are far away from really competing.

“Our athletic program has good tradition. They know how to win. We just need to get tools in place to do that. Wins and losses will take care of themselves if we get better daily and that is what we’re working on right now.”

Columbus Christian Academy’s season gets started August 20th against Christian Collegiate.